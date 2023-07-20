Khloé Kardashian explains how she began calling camel toe ‘little Kamille’

 
Khloé Kardashian has recently explained how she named her camel toe “little Kamille” during her “chubby days”.

Speaking on Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, Khloé shared her reaction to the criticism over her physical appearance.

“When I was chubbier, so was my little Kamille,” said the 39-year-old while pointing to her camel toe.

The Good American founder continued, “It's not just me — everyone has their camel toe moments.”

How she began calling camel toe as Kamille amid media attention.

The reality star remarked, “I'm not excited about this, but what are you going to do? So, I took my power back and named her Kamille the Camel for the world to know, because no one is going to embarrass me about something that I can't control.”

Looking back, Khloé remembered using the catchphrase for her toe such as “CTC” which means “cover the camel”.

“It was like our code word whenever my sisters saw paparazzi and needed to warn me to cover up,” stated the media personality.

Meanwhile, Khloé first introduced the world to Kamille back 2015 in an “OOTD” (outfit of the day) shot posted on her Instagram. 

