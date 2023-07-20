 
menu menu menu

Lewis Capaldi spotted shopping for records amid tour cancellation

By
Web Desk

|July 20, 2023

Lewis Capaldi spotted shopping for records amid tour cancellation

Lewis Capaldi recently cancelled his tour due to his Tourette's struggles, was spotted heading out for records, snapped selfies, and chatted with surprised fans on Thursday.

The 26-year-old singer appeared in good form, and he kept his wardrobe casual in dark jeans painting it with a white T-shirt. He also wore a dark jumper and placed his headphones on his phone while listening to music during the outing.

Lewis Capaldi spotted shopping for records amid tour cancellation
Lewis Capaldi spotted shopping for records amid tour cancellation

The singer was seen searching for something in the Rough Trade vinyl store in Notting Hill.

He left the store with two bags indicating that the singer had bought a whole stack of records. Before leaving the store, he was spotted taking a vinyl copy of his friend Harry Styles' album, Fine Line, reports Dailymail.

Lewis also chatted with fans inside the store before posing for selfies with them.

Lewis cancelled all his upcoming tour dates earlier but suddenly returned to the stage when he crashed The Vamps Kew the Music show last week.

Lewis earlier surprised fans during the Wimbledon championship, where he appeared to be sitting next to Emma Watson and chatting with her.

Last month, he cancelled all his tour dates after struggling to finish the headline set at Glastonbury.

Lewis is on a break to focus on his mental and physical health as he struggles with Tourette's symptoms. 

More From Entertainment:

Netflix removes cheapest ad-free subscription option for new customers

Netflix removes cheapest ad-free subscription option for new customers
Christopher Nolan felt ‘appropriately nervous’ shooting intimate scenes for Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan felt ‘appropriately nervous’ shooting intimate scenes for Oppenheimer
Lucifer star Tom Ellis's former wife, Tamzin Outhwaite, lashes out at him in now-deleted tweet

Lucifer star Tom Ellis's former wife, Tamzin Outhwaite, lashes out at him in now-deleted tweet
Rapper Mickey Avalon reveals he once sold drugs to Angelina Jolie video

Rapper Mickey Avalon reveals he once sold drugs to Angelina Jolie

Matthew and Camila McConaughey launch grant initiative to help make schools safer

Matthew and Camila McConaughey launch grant initiative to help make schools safer
Jonnie Irwin shares major update amid terminal cancer battle

Jonnie Irwin shares major update amid terminal cancer battle
Eminem’s surprise performance with Ed Sheeran impresses Stephen King

Eminem’s surprise performance with Ed Sheeran impresses Stephen King
Barbie’s Margot Robbie stuns in bejeweled lingerie for Vogue Australia

Barbie’s Margot Robbie stuns in bejeweled lingerie for Vogue Australia

Oppenheimer stars reveal how they spent their first ‘big paycheck’

Oppenheimer stars reveal how they spent their first ‘big paycheck’