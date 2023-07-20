Lewis Capaldi spotted shopping for records amid tour cancellation

Lewis Capaldi recently cancelled his tour due to his Tourette's struggles, was spotted heading out for records, snapped selfies, and chatted with surprised fans on Thursday.



The 26-year-old singer appeared in good form, and he kept his wardrobe casual in dark jeans painting it with a white T-shirt. He also wore a dark jumper and placed his headphones on his phone while listening to music during the outing.

The singer was seen searching for something in the Rough Trade vinyl store in Notting Hill.

He left the store with two bags indicating that the singer had bought a whole stack of records. Before leaving the store, he was spotted taking a vinyl copy of his friend Harry Styles' album, Fine Line, reports Dailymail.

Lewis also chatted with fans inside the store before posing for selfies with them.

Lewis cancelled all his upcoming tour dates earlier but suddenly returned to the stage when he crashed The Vamps Kew the Music show last week.

Lewis earlier surprised fans during the Wimbledon championship, where he appeared to be sitting next to Emma Watson and chatting with her.

Last month, he cancelled all his tour dates after struggling to finish the headline set at Glastonbury.

Lewis is on a break to focus on his mental and physical health as he struggles with Tourette's symptoms.