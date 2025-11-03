Jennifer Aniston's new boyfriend: How her Instagram obsession with Jim Curtis revealed their romance

Jennifer Aniston's new boyfriend Jim Curtis makes headlines

If anyone was following Jim Curtis's Instagram timeline this year, they might have sensed something was brewing between him and Jennifer Aniston.

The Friends star and Jim were first in July when they were spotted looking cozy on a yacht.

A closer look at Jim's Instagram post reveals that Aniston consistently liked his videos. In fact she has liked most of his Instagram posts since April this year.

Aniston wished Jim Curtis a happy birthday on November 2 on Instagram in celebration of her partner's birthday.

Her post included a rare photo of the pair sharing a sweet embrace.

"Happy birthday my love," Aniston wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the couple. Curtis can be seen grinning as the actress wrapped her arms around him from behind.

"Cherished ," she added in the caption.

More than a million people liked her post within a few hours after it was shared online.

Prominent among those who commented on her post were Reese Witherspoon, Isla Fisher and Olivia Munn.







