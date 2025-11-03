Robert Pattinson weighs in on big 'Twilight' milestone

Robert Pattinson raves about 'Twilight' on 20th anniversary

In 2005, Stephenie Meyer launched her novel Twilight, which gave rise to the big-screen adaptation that became a popular franchise.



Now, Robert Pattinson, who portrayed Edward Cullen in the movie series, weighs in on the key milestone.

Advertisement

“That's amazing. I mean, I can't believe the legs, the cultural legs that that movie's had. I mean, it's just mind-blowing to me, but it’s so cool," he shares.

The star continues, "There's so few things from that period which we still talk about. I get asked about it every single day, which is amazing and, you know, I have such fond memories about the whole thing. I'm just so grateful for it.”

Elsewhere in the interview with Extra TV, Robert, who recently starred with Jennifer Lawrence in Die My Love, explains his on-screen chemistry with her.

"We know so many people in each other's periphery that it... felt inevitable that eventually we'd do something together," the actor notes.



"And I've always thought she's just really funny and stuff in interviews, and being just, like, preternaturally talented and, I don't know, we got on really well in the first phone call. We were like, ‘Oh.' We're like, ‘We like each other," Robert notes.

Die My Love opens in theatres on Nov. 7.