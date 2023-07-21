 
Prince Harry 'phones' William for UK return as Megxit 'blows up in face'

By
Web Desk

July 21, 2023

Prince Harry is reportedly confiding in Prince William for a royal return.

The Duke of Sussex, who left Uk alongside Eid Meghan Markle in 2020, is trying his way back into the clan after a series of career fails.

An insider tells intouchweekly: “Harry admitted he’d phoned William to call a truce and told his brother he and Meghan would be open to going back to London, where they would serve King Charles.”

He adds: “Obviously, Megxit has blown up in their faces. Harry is starting to wonder if they made the right decision leaving England. He’s even suggested to Meghan that they return to London and the Royal Family."

Sharing William’s feelings in the whole scenario, the insider added: William didn’t quite know what to say," they continued, adding the heir to the throne told Harry "he would think about his offer."

Harry and Meghan are currently residing in California alongside their two children.


