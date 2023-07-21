 
Jim Toth moves on with new woman after splitting with Reese Witherspoon

By
Web Desk

|July 21, 2023

Reese Witherspoon's ex Jim Toth has reportedly moved on with a new woman after his shocking breakup.

The Legally Blonde star, 47, filed for divorce from her husband Jim back in April after nearly 12 years of marriage and one child together.

And now, four months later, Toth, 52, has reportedly moved on from the Academy Award-winner, 47.

A source told PEOPLE Wednesday that the former CAA agent was spotted in Costa Rica enjoying a 'romantic' getaway with a mystery woman.

'Jim was staying with a new girlfriend at the Sendero Nosara in Costa Rica,' the insider dished.

'They seemed to be staying in a suite, and they looked really happy, just chilling and soaking up that pura vida vibe. It was definitely romantic.'

Jim and Reese — who wed on March 26, 2011, with a prenup in place — announced their divorce just days before their 12th wedding anniversary.

In a joint statement, the former couple explained that they'd come to the 'difficult' decision to part ways after a 'great deal of care and consideration.'

They acknowledged the 'many wonderful years' they'd spent together and vowed to move forward 'with deep love, kindness and mutual respect.'

One week later, the Walk The Line actress officially filed for divorce.

