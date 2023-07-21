Prince William, King Charles ‘cannot afford’ another ‘familial fracture’

Experts have just attacked Prince William and King Charles and have urged them to relearn what it means to share.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued this piece of warning.

Everything has been shared in her piece for News.com.au.

There, she issued a dire warning in regards to Prince William and King Charles about their apparent war and said, “The House of Windsor quite simply cannot afford another great ruction or rupture or familial fracture point right now.”

Because “everything needs to be done to shore up the monarchy’s resilience.”

“Which is why Charles and William simply cannot ever end up seriously on the outs or they may as well invite Republic UK’s head agitator Graham Smith over for a cream tea to discuss how to go about dismantling the shop,” Ms Elser also added.

In her eyes, “William needs to bide his time and stop trying to overeagerly set himself up as the King-in-the-wings and Charles needs to try and keep his ego in check when his much more popular son and daughter-in-law nick the limelight.”

Before concluding she also added, “A morning spent relearning how to share might not go astray at the moment. And who’s to say – if the boys are good, there might even be a large slice of jam roly-poly in it for them.”