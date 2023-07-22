Prince George new portrait for 10th birthday: Kate, William celebrate future king's milestone in style

Kate Middleton and Prince William have shared a new photograph of Prince George to celebrate the future king's milestone tenth birthday.



William and Kate's eldest child is the image of a future king in new picture, which was taken in Windsor earlier this month by Millie Pilkington.



'The Prince and Princess of Wales are pleased to share a new photograph of Prince George ahead of his tenth birthday tomorrow,' said Kensington Palace in statement.

King Charles III's grandson Prince George is seen sitting on the steps at Windsor Castle in the new photo, looking smart in a checked blue and white shirt, with teal jeans and boots - similar to outfits previously worn by his father William.



George, who was born on 22 July 2013 at the Lindo Wing, is set to celebrate his special day with an intimate gathering at the Waleses' Windsor abode on Saturday.

The 10-year-old royal is currently enjoying the school summer holidays with his parents and younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

William and Kate are very careful while introducing their eldest child to his future public facing role. In recent years, George made his debut at sporting events, including Euro 2020, Wimbledon and the Ashes.

George carried out his first major role when he was chosen as one of his grandfather King Charles's Pages of Honour at the coronation back in May.