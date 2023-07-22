Jamie Foxx finally addresses his health scare: ‘I went to hell and back’

Jamie Foxx finally broke his silence over his mystery health emergency that occurred in April clarifying many rumours about his condition.

The Oscar-winning actor 55, jumped onto Instagram during wee hours of Saturday, July 22, 2023, to share a video of him, where he looked healthy and well.

The Django Unchained star began by thanking all the people who sent him prayers and messages while he was recovering.

“I cannot even begin to tell how far it took me and it got me back,” Foxx said of his condition. “I went through something that I… thought I would never ever go through. And I know a lot of people were waiting and wanted to hear any updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that, man.”

The actor and musician went on to say that he wanted everyone to see him “laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show” and not is a state where he had “tubes running out” of him.

He added that he was not sure if he was “gonna make it through.” Foxx described, “I went to hell and back. And my road to recovery had some potholes as well.”

Back in April, the actor’s eldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, first let fans know of his health condition as she revealed that he sustained “a medical complication.” She did not disclose any details of Foxx’s health scare.

Foxx credited his daughter and sister Deidra Dixon, who “saved” his life and for keeping his condition “airtight.”



“I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kicking it in such a way and y’all know they kept it airtight. They didn’t let nothin’ out. They protected me and that’s what I hope that everyone could have in moments like these.

He also addressed some of the ongoing rumours about him going blind and paralysed. He jokingly rolled his eyes to prove that his eyes were “working just fine” and added that he is not paralysed as well.

He closed out by reiterating that he wants people to see him laughing and joking; and he was grateful to be alive. He also shared that he will be coming back to work.

The actor had emerged earlier this month first time since his hopitalisation as he cruised on a yacht along the Chicago River.