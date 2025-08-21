Tiffany Haddish gets candid about wanting baby

Tiffany Haddish gets honest about becoming mother

Tiffany Haddish does not have any kids, but the comedian said she is open to having a baby.



Appearing as a guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she hilariously said, “Just to be clear, I did not have a baby, but I am open to it. Wide open to it. I Even have a list of potential baby daddies."

Her remarks though in jest were directed at the recent speculations which said the Girls Trip star had welcomed a secret baby.

This was seemingly sparked from a post her friend Jason Lee, the Hollywood Unlocked CEO, shared earlier this month on Instagram, where he posed with her and a baby while holding a pushchair. “Cats out of the bag,” he captioned.

However, Tiffany, during the late-night show, clarified, “Now, for some reason, people saw this and thought I had a baby. Like, like there were articles about this everywhere.”

The rumour became so viral that the 45-year-old said her relatives were inquiring about the baby,

Meanwhile, Jason, who was present in the audience, said, “The whole world has lost their mind over this beautiful baby."

In reply, the star said, “Yeah, we just took a picture with a baby and then that went crazy."

On the other hand, Tiffany married William Stewart in 2008. Three years later, she filed for divorce in 2011. The pair shares no children.