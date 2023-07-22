Photos: ‘Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe places newborn close to his chest

Daniel Radcliffe is the picture of the doting father as he was spotted carrying his four-month-old son close to his chest during the SAG-AFTRA picket line in New York City on Friday afternoon.

As he fought for living wages amid inflation and protection from artificial intelligence (AI), alongside his longtime partner Erin Darke, the Harry Potter star, 33, could be seen gazing down adoringly at his little one, who wore a black and white striped hat and dinosaur-print onesie.

Daniel – who has been with Erin for over a decade – announced in March that the actress was expecting their first child.

A spokesperson for the Last City actor confirmed that Erin has given birth after she and Daniel were clicked in New York pushing a baby stroller.

Earlier this month, Radcliffe gushed over life as a new father during an interview with ET while promoting the season 4 premiere of his TBS series, Miracle Workers.

'It's great. It's crazy and intense, but he's wonderful and Erin is amazing. It's a real privilege also to have this time with him,' the Emmy nominee said. 'I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I'm able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely.'

He added: 'So, we're having a great time.'

Daniel admitted going forward he will be more selective with the projects he takes on so he can spend more time with his son.