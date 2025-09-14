DC boss teases 'Peacemaker' future?

DC head James Gunn shares cryptic tweet about 'Peacemaker'

As Peacemaker season two is ongoing, one of DC's heads, James Gunn, is active on social media, sharing updates and interacting with fans.



In one such engagement, he shares a cryptic response to a fan query, which reads whether he has any "immediate plans" for Peacemaker and his pal Vigilante after season 2. "Oh yeah," the director replies.

According to Total Film, his response might be a hint at the possible season three. However, the report also suggests that his remark could indicate potential crossovers of Peacemaker in forthcoming DCU projects, including Man of Tomorrow and Green Lantern.

In other news, James gushed about Milly Alcock, particularly her casting in the upcoming Supergirl, which she is set to lead.

“Milly Alcock might be the best bit of casting I’ve done in my entire life. I think she’s absolutely stunning in the movie,” the director said on The Howard Stern Show.

Meanwhile, the release of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow in the DC canon would come after Superman.

“I didn’t necessarily know that Supergirl would be the second movie we were going to make. We’re going to do this movie after Superman because he was the best option," James previously told Omelete.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be out on 26 June 2026.