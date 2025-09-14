 
Geo News

Taylor Swift didn't hand over her songs for 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' easily

Jenny Han wrote personal letter to Taylor Swift that changed everything for 'TSITP'

By
Web Desk
|

September 14, 2025

Jenny Han says Taylor Swift bet on me by letting TSITPm use her music
Jenny Han says Taylor Swift 'bet on me' by letting 'TSITP'm use her music

The Summer I Turned Pretty, Prime Video's hit show has been capitaving fans these days!

The show, being the TV adaptation of Jenny Han's bestselling book series, is dominated by Taylor Swift's hit tracks.

Season three alone features tracks like How Did It End, Cardigan, You’re Losing Me, and Bigger Than the Whole Sky.

Jenny Han, the creator of the show, recently revealed that featuring Swift's music was always part of the plan. She revealed that she was heavily inspired by the Lover singer's album Fearless while writing the original book series years ago.

Talking about securing Swift's permission to use her music, Han said, "I don't think anyone thought we were gonna get it, honestly," as quoted by MarieClaire.

She added, "[I explained] how much it would mean — not just to me, but I thought to the fans. That was the gift I really wanted to give, because I'm like, they're gonna go crazy for this."

"I felt like she is someone who bets on women," Han said of Swift.

Adding, "And I felt like she bet on me. And I can't say enough how thankful I am that she let us use her music. And I think she knows, too, her fans would like the show."

The third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty is currently premiering on Prime Video with its last episode set to release on September 17.

Travis Kelce's pal recalls Taylor Swift proposal plans video
Travis Kelce's pal recalls Taylor Swift proposal plans
Kelly Clarkson has no bad blood for ex assistant who dated Brandon Blackstock
Kelly Clarkson has no bad blood for ex assistant who dated Brandon Blackstock
Nicola Peltz wants to bring Victoria Beckham to her knees: Source
Nicola Peltz wants to bring Victoria Beckham to her knees: Source
Elvis Presley praised for his 'goofy side'
Elvis Presley praised for his 'goofy side'
Jennifer Lopez recalls losing an iconic role to Madonna
Jennifer Lopez recalls losing an iconic role to Madonna
Sheryl Lee Ralph demands royal title as a grandmother
Sheryl Lee Ralph demands royal title as a grandmother
Katie Price gets fans worried after unplanned night in hospital
Katie Price gets fans worried after unplanned night in hospital
Mandy Moore gushes over 'This Is Us' costar Chrissy Metz's special moment
Mandy Moore gushes over 'This Is Us' costar Chrissy Metz's special moment