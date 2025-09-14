Taylor Swift didn't hand over her songs for 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' easily

Jenny Han says Taylor Swift 'bet on me' by letting 'TSITP'm use her music

The Summer I Turned Pretty, Prime Video's hit show has been capitaving fans these days!

The show, being the TV adaptation of Jenny Han's bestselling book series, is dominated by Taylor Swift's hit tracks.

Season three alone features tracks like How Did It End, Cardigan, You’re Losing Me, and Bigger Than the Whole Sky.

Jenny Han, the creator of the show, recently revealed that featuring Swift's music was always part of the plan. She revealed that she was heavily inspired by the Lover singer's album Fearless while writing the original book series years ago.

Talking about securing Swift's permission to use her music, Han said, "I don't think anyone thought we were gonna get it, honestly," as quoted by MarieClaire.

She added, "[I explained] how much it would mean — not just to me, but I thought to the fans. That was the gift I really wanted to give, because I'm like, they're gonna go crazy for this."

"I felt like she is someone who bets on women," Han said of Swift.

Adding, "And I felt like she bet on me. And I can't say enough how thankful I am that she let us use her music. And I think she knows, too, her fans would like the show."

The third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty is currently premiering on Prime Video with its last episode set to release on September 17.