Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are standing at the ‘brink of a collapse’

Royal experts have started to question Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s life in the US and have been hypothesizing their return.

The entire conversation arose once a viewer posed a question about Prince Harry's UK return to Daily Express’s Royal Round-Up on Thursday.

The viewer began by asking, “Are they going to keep Harry at length or try to bring him back into the Monarchy?”

Royal correspondent Richard Palmer responded to this news with the argument that “I think the current position is still that relations are very strained.”

Not to mention “there’s no real sign at the moment of any sort of bridge building going on there.”

But before concluding he did note, “who knows how things will change — nations all have to come to peace sooner or later.”

“Maybe there will be some sort of reconciliation at some point but no sign of it at the moment I’m afraid.”