'Oppenheimer': Matt Damon, co-stars praise Christopher Nolan's unique scriptwriting

Actor Matt Damon has shed light on the unique process behind the creation of the screenplay for the recently released "Oppenheimer."

In a conversation with the Talent Agency Guide, in the presence of director Christopher Nolan and fellow co-stars Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, and Cillian Murphy, Damon revealed that Nolan's approach to the screenplay was unconventional yet compelling.

The discussion then delved into the genesis of "Oppenheimer" and how Nolan's vision drove the narrative.

Nolan shared with the team the inspiration for the film, the Pulitzer Prize-winning book "American Prometheus," which revolves around the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the renowned physicist and key figure in the development of the atomic bomb.

According to Damon, Nolan made it clear that he wanted the film to be entirely from Oppenheimer's perspective. He noted, "When I read the script, I'd never seen this before it was written in the first person. Never seen that before. And it gave you, as a reader, the visceral… that subjective Oppenheimer experience. So instead of going, 'Oppenheimer across to the window,' it says, 'I walked towards the window.' It just had this kind of immediacy and this kind of visceral punch."

Nolan's directive to the actors was clear: they were to support and enhance Cillian Murphy's portrayal of Oppenheimer, as the film's central focus rested on his character.

Damon explained, "What I need are actors in support of that. This entire thing is going on Cillian's [Murphy] back, and I need you guys to support that." Blunt humorously interjected, "How can I get more lines?"



The interview highlighted Christopher Nolan's distinct storytelling approach, focusing on immersing the audience in the protagonist's perspective.



