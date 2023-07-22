 
Prince Harry has ‘withdrawn’ into a shell: ‘Facing a big crisis’

July 22, 2023

Prince Harry has reportedly started to completely withdraw himself from the rest of his family.

The Duke and Duchess’ apparent overwhelm and rumoured identity crisis has been referenced, just recently, by Tom Bower.

He weighed in on everything during an interview with GB News.

During this, Mr Bower spoke at length about how “the Sussex’s are finding life very difficult.”

“The remarkable thing is that one never sees a happy family couple in California. They seem to have withdrawn dramatically,” he also admitted.

“That, I think, is a symptom of their fear,” he also added in the middle of their chat.

“They really don’t know what to do to establish themselves to survive.”

Before concluding thought Mr Bower also posed the question, “In the end, it always comes down to their problem with their profile. What do they represent? What is their purpose and identity?”

