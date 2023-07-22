Drake slams fan for throwing electronic cigarette onstage during concert

Drake slams fan for throwing electronic cigarette onstage during the concert

Singer Drake, who earlier became a victim of the recent ongoing trend of audience hitting the performer by throwing objects during live concerts, has now slammed his fan who threw an electronic cigarette on stage.



The singer lamented that his fan who threw an electric cigarette on stage was not taking his life seriously.

Taking to TikTok said, Drake said, "Did you throw a vape up here? Come on. Who threw this? There's no way you're taking life serious if you think I'm picking this vape up and vaping with you at the f—king Barclays Center."

According to US Weekly, The 36-year-old rapper said that the fan had to do some real-life evaluating rather than throwing off f--king mint vape on stage."

The indoor arena's official social media page posted the TikTok clip. The post was captioned, "Remember: You can not vape inside Barclays Center."

The singer is on his All a Blur tour and has repeatedly become a victim of the concertgoers tossing things towards him.

When a fan threw a mobile phone towards him on opening night, Drake told the crowd, "I am deeply disappointed because this is the first stage where I don't have no bras."

Drake is the latest in the list of artists dodging objects during their concerts. Harry Styles got hit in the eye, whereas Taylor Swift was spooked with friendship bracelets on stage.