 
menu menu menu

50 Cent fires fresh salvo at JAY-Z and Beyoncé

By
Web Desk

|July 23, 2023

JAY-Z and 50 Cent reportedly put their beef to bed
JAY-Z and 50 Cent reportedly put their beef to bed

Continuing his long-running rivalry, 50 Cent claimed JAY-Z's music career was not appealing till he tied the knot with Beyoncé.

In a chat with XXL, the Candy Shop rapper said, "It's okay for the award shows not to give me the trophies. Even JAY-Z's career, you can look at that and say the association to Beyoncé is when he started to received the 16, 17 Grammys, since he's been with Beyoncé. And you go, prior to that… [he had] one. That came with the association."

He continued, "You see [Jay and Beyoncé's] kids already have Grammys. They don't sing yet. They don't sing. They don't rap yet. And, they already have Grammys and shit. So, they say, 'Give them this trophy so we can secure that they're coming — to the awards show.'"

"It meant that much to the culture they just gave them the things," the rap star suggests the power couple's plethora of laurels is nothing but a PR scam.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle will ‘control all of Hollywood: ‘It’s her backyard’ video

Meghan Markle will ‘control all of Hollywood: ‘It’s her backyard’
Katie Price slams Love Island: 'It hasn't worked this year'

Katie Price slams Love Island: 'It hasn't worked this year'
Dwayne Johnson and Will Smith cheer for Jamie Foxx as his health improves

Dwayne Johnson and Will Smith cheer for Jamie Foxx as his health improves
Prince Harry is causing ‘rumblings of discontent' in Hollywood

Prince Harry is causing ‘rumblings of discontent' in Hollywood
Prince Harry’s time is ‘coming to an end’: report

Prince Harry’s time is ‘coming to an end’: report
Dua Lipa shares candid behind-the-scenes photo of ‘Barbie’ cast from premiere

Dua Lipa shares candid behind-the-scenes photo of ‘Barbie’ cast from premiere
Drake slams fan for throwing electronic cigarette onstage during concert

Drake slams fan for throwing electronic cigarette onstage during concert
Jonnie Irwin shares heartwarming update from The Ashes' commentary box amidst cancer fight

Jonnie Irwin shares heartwarming update from The Ashes' commentary box amidst cancer fight
Meghan Markle pulled back big 'gazebo' party after Spotify fallout

Meghan Markle pulled back big 'gazebo' party after Spotify fallout