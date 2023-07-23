Drake doesn't 'trust' himself for marriage?

Drake aired his concerns on his marriage question

A string of A-list women was linked to Drake, but none melted the rap star's heart to settle down.

Stopping by on The Really Good Podcast with Bobbi Althoff, the One Dance rapper, opened up about his love and his still bachelor status.

“I don’t know. It seems like a thing of, like, ancient times or something. I think I will eventually,” adding, “I don’t know, I don’t think I can offer somebody what they’d be looking for. Just consistency. I think my life, my work is my priority.”

Later, the host joked that the Grammy winner preferred “sleeping around,” instead of walking down the aisle.

But the Started From The Bottom Now hitmaker shut it down by adding, “I don’t wanna get married ’cause like, I just don’t wanna disappoint someone.”



The Candian rap star also ruled out partnering with fellow celebs, “I probably will not end up marrying someone famous,” the 36-year-old continued.

“Famous people really aren’t that, like, anything — they’re not that intriguing.”

Meanwhile, Drake shares a son, Adonis, with ex-Sophie Brussaux in 2017.