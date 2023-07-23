 
menu menu menu

Ben Affleck keeps serious look as he steps out after celebrating first wedding anniversary

By
Web Desk

|July 23, 2023

Ben Affleck is back to work.

The 50-year-old performer who recently celebrated one-year wedding anniversary, with Jennifer Lopez was spotting in a serious mood while leaving his office in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon.

The Argo actor opted for a casual look while wearing a light blue shirt and a pair of slim-fitting jeans.

The performer recently appeared as former Nike chairman and CEO Phil Knight in the biographical drama feature Air.

Earlier this week Ben celebrated his first wedding anniversary to wife Jennifer Lopez, 53. The pair were spotted on their way to enjoy a romantic dinner date at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.


More From Entertainment:

Ashley Eckstein remembers early 'Ashoka' hate

Ashley Eckstein remembers early 'Ashoka' hate
Egypt settles Travis Scott 'satanic' concert matter for good

Egypt settles Travis Scott 'satanic' concert matter for good

‘Rick and Morty’ producer says Justin Roiland’s firing will not affect show

‘Rick and Morty’ producer says Justin Roiland’s firing will not affect show
'Barbie' riles anti-feminists, calls the movie 'woke propaganda'

'Barbie' riles anti-feminists, calls the movie 'woke propaganda'
Robert Downey Jr. fires hilarious expletive on Mark Ruffalo

Robert Downey Jr. fires hilarious expletive on Mark Ruffalo

Sofia Vergara faced 'unsupportive partner' in Joe Manganiello video

Sofia Vergara faced 'unsupportive partner' in Joe Manganiello
Kate Middleton 'quite like labor' because it was 'hugely powerful' video

Kate Middleton 'quite like labor' because it was 'hugely powerful'
Drake doesn't 'trust' himself for marriage?

Drake doesn't 'trust' himself for marriage?

'Barbie' star America Ferrera makes her 'dirty' guilty pleasure public

'Barbie' star America Ferrera makes her 'dirty' guilty pleasure public