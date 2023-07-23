Swifties unite in Seattle, 'The Eras Tour' ignites a tourism frenzy

Masses of Taylor Swift enthusiasts flocked to Seattle on Saturday in anticipation of the pop star's "The Eras Tour," the latest addition to her series of concerts across the United States, aimed at boosting tourism in various cities.

Outside Lumen Field, where the mega-star is scheduled to perform on Saturday and Sunday, hordes of fans eagerly queued up to purchase T-shirts and other memorabilia.

One dedicated fan, Ragnhild Read, who had just arrived from Salt Lake City, Utah, expressed her unwavering admiration for Taylor Swift, stating, "For Taylor, I would go across the world to see her," as she waited to purchase the artist's merchandise.

Taylor Swift's concerts have proven to be a boon for hotel and restaurant businesses in cities worldwide. Visit Seattle, the city's tourist organization, is hopeful for a similar positive impact this weekend. Michael Woody, Visit Seattle's Senior Vice President of Community Engagement and Public Affairs, shared his optimism, saying, "We're really looking for a very successful weekend as far as hotel occupancy goes. We have a number of properties that have already sold out, so that's a very good sign."

In honor of Taylor Swift, the King County Council officially declared the week leading up to the concert as "Taylor Swift Week."

As a tribute to the trend of fans exchanging friendship bracelets during the tour, symbolizing her song "You’re on Your Own, Kid" from the latest album "Midnights," a gigantic friendship bracelet hangs above the entrance of the renowned Space Needle.

The city is expecting an influx of approximately 144,000 Swift fans over the two-day concert period, with some devoted enthusiasts even traveling from Canada.

Apart from the two sold-out concerts, Seattle is also bustling with multiple sporting events, the Bite of Seattle food festival, and the Capitol Hill Block Party music festival this weekend.