 
menu menu menu

Harry Styles releases video tribute to fans for support during Love On Tour

By
Web Desk

|July 24, 2023

Harry Styles pays tribute to his devoted fans with heartwarming video
Harry Styles pays tribute to his devoted fans with heartwarming video 

On Monday, Harry Styles dropped a touching video of devoted fans supporting him throughout Love On Tour. 

Styles took to Instagram to share the video, which featured his fans prioritizing his shows over their school classes and traveling from other countries to attend his shows.

The Matilda singer dedicated the video to his fans, writing: “To the most inspiring people I know. Goodbye for now. Love On Tour forever.”

The colorful video pays tribute to fans, who are seen dressing up for the concerts and gathered outside stadiums. The video also gives a behind-the-scenes look at Styles as puts on his signature ring collection and shuffles through his glamed-out outfits he wore for the shows.

“It’s such a different atmosphere, and you can feel it when you walk in. In a room full of strangers, you can feel like you’re really in a family,” one fan narrates their experience of the shows in voiceover.

“We want to help each other and just be kind to each other and love each other,” another fan explains, talking about the strong sense of fraternity created at the shows. “Those friendships are gonna stay after the tour and that doesn’t end because the tour is ending. That’s always going to be there.”

The 29-year-old said an emotional goodbye on Saturday as Love On Tour came to an end. “This show is what it is because of all of you. You’ve changed my life. Thank you so so much.”

Fans of the artist thank him for creating a very inclusive and safe environment at his shows. 

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton, Prince William under fire for ‘overcharging’ parents

Kate Middleton, Prince William under fire for ‘overcharging’ parents
Prince Harry's increasing King Charles’ desperation: ‘May turn to advertising’

Prince Harry's increasing King Charles’ desperation: ‘May turn to advertising’
Kate Middleton, Prince William battling ‘calamities & a PR crisis’ video

Kate Middleton, Prince William battling ‘calamities & a PR crisis’
Robert Blair exits as President of Warner Bros. Discovery's International TV Distribution

Robert Blair exits as President of Warner Bros. Discovery's International TV Distribution
James Corden joins Harry Styles for unforgettable Love on Tour finale

James Corden joins Harry Styles for unforgettable Love on Tour finale
Spotify follows competitors' lead, raises premium subscription prices

Spotify follows competitors' lead, raises premium subscription prices
Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley rocks stylish dark suit at Beverly Hills benefit gala

Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley rocks stylish dark suit at Beverly Hills benefit gala
Harry Styles superfan's unforgettable concert binge before deafness

Harry Styles superfan's unforgettable concert binge before deafness
Meghan Markle signs multi-million dollar deal with US brand?

Meghan Markle signs multi-million dollar deal with US brand?