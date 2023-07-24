Harry Styles releases video tribute to fans for support during Love On Tour

Harry Styles pays tribute to his devoted fans with heartwarming video

On Monday, Harry Styles dropped a touching video of devoted fans supporting him throughout Love On Tour.



Styles took to Instagram to share the video, which featured his fans prioritizing his shows over their school classes and traveling from other countries to attend his shows.

The Matilda singer dedicated the video to his fans, writing: “To the most inspiring people I know. Goodbye for now. Love On Tour forever.”

The colorful video pays tribute to fans, who are seen dressing up for the concerts and gathered outside stadiums. The video also gives a behind-the-scenes look at Styles as puts on his signature ring collection and shuffles through his glamed-out outfits he wore for the shows.

“It’s such a different atmosphere, and you can feel it when you walk in. In a room full of strangers, you can feel like you’re really in a family,” one fan narrates their experience of the shows in voiceover.

“We want to help each other and just be kind to each other and love each other,” another fan explains, talking about the strong sense of fraternity created at the shows. “Those friendships are gonna stay after the tour and that doesn’t end because the tour is ending. That’s always going to be there.”

The 29-year-old said an emotional goodbye on Saturday as Love On Tour came to an end. “This show is what it is because of all of you. You’ve changed my life. Thank you so so much.”

Fans of the artist thank him for creating a very inclusive and safe environment at his shows.