Jonnie Irwin shares hospice care experience amid terminal cancer battle

Jonnie Irwin, a TV presenter diagnosed with terminal cancer, has shared his experience of receiving care in a hospice and opened up about his previous misconceptions about hospice care.

Jonnie revealed last year in November that he was diagnosed with terminal cancer and was told by doctors that he might only have a few months to live as his cancer has spread from his lungs to his brain.

A Place in the Sun presenter appeared on BBC One's Morning Live to share his palliative care experience in a hospice stressing how his views changed over the recent years.

Jonnie said that he has been receiving palliative care since the day of his diagnosis.

According to Metro, Palliative care is given to patients who, according to their doctor's opinion, won't recover.

The 49-year-old TV presenter said that he had a very different view of hospice as he thought it would be a boiling hot room full of people that look frail and towards the end of their days.

He expressed that his hospice is a very nice private hospital that delights him.

He added, "I have a really good experience with my hospice as the staff is really nice and cooperative there. The rooms are comfortable and it even has a jacuzzi bath."

Jonnie is married to Jessica Holmes and shares three young children, with his eldest being four years old.