Drake hits back at Elliot Wilson over backlash for snubbing Hip Hop media

Elliot Wilson called out Drake for snubbing Hip Hop media

Drake has recently responded to Elliot Wilson’s criticism about him not talking to rap media anymore and supporting “outsiders.”

This past weekend, Akademics shared a clip of the veteran hip hop journalist interviewing Trippie Redd at Rolling Loud Miami, Drake jumped into the comments to diss him.

The rapper mocked Rap Radar Podcast host for doing “Yes Julz run up interviews at Rolling Loud” and told him to accept that the younger generation is taking over in the rap genre.

“Lol man shits on not coming to his platform for a second time and now Elliott 10 toes doing Yes Julz run up interviews at Rolling Loud,” he wrote along with laughing emojis. “Just admit the youth took over big dog.”

As Wilson caught wind of the God’s Plan artist, he prepared for a showdown and wrote, “Oh, it’s go time? Cool,” along with a screenshot of Drizzy’s Instagram comment.

Earlier this month, Wilson called out Drake for snubbing rap media when he appeared for off-beat interviews with Barstool Sports‘ Caleb Pressley and TikTok star Bobbi Althoff.

“I was more so clowning the comedy shenanigans with outsiders to our culture. It would be great to hear Drake speak to us again. Even if it ain’t me,” he wrote.

Wilson isn’t the only Hip Hop figure to call Drake out, Hot 97 and Apple Music 1’s Ebro Darden also criticized him after he called Childish Gambino’s This is America “overrated” and over “awarded.” He praised the song saying that it came out “at a time when people needed someone to say something.”