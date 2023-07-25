 
Misbah Ul Haq appointed PCB chief Zaka Ashraf's advisor

By
Sports Desk

|July 25, 2023

Chairman PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf (right) and former skipper Misbah Ul Haq. — PCB/AFP/File
KARACHI: Pakistan's most successful Test captain Misbah Ul Haq has been appointed as an advisor to Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Zaka Ashraf.

Misbah's appointment is an honourary role, and the former Pakistan skipper will not be receiving any remuneration for his services.

Sources said Ashraf offered Misbah a full-time role with the board, but he declined. However, the PCB chief convinced him to head the cricket and technical committees.

The development came during Misbah's meeting with Ashraf on Monday.

Talking to journalists later, Ashraf said Misbah would advise him on all matters related to the board and represent PCB at the International Cricket Council (ICC) meetings.

"Soon, I will make important decisions related to the PCB. I am also in discussions about [appointing] a media director," Ashraf added.

The PCB chief said he would run the board in consultation with Misbah, and the new national selection committee also would be set up after his input.

Replacing Mickey Arthur as head coach, the former skipper served as Pakistan's coach and chief selector in September 2019.

Misbah had played under Arthur when he was captain of the Test side for a year, with Pakistan becoming the top-ranked side in the world during that time.

