‘Doom At Your Service’ star Park Bo Young discusses new project 'Concrete Utopia'

Famous Korean actress Park Bo Young spoke up about her new flick Concrete Utopia while sitting down for a new interview with Dazed Korea. It is her first time giving an interview and doing a pictorial for Dazed Korea in five years.

She remarked: “I wasn’t aware of it either, but it’s been a while since I’ve shot [for Dazed]. It was weird today [as I was looking at my photos]. It was weird but also really nice.”

Speaking about her return to the big screen, she explained: “I’m really looking forward to the release of ‘Concrete Utopia. I’m always interested in genres and characters I’ve never had experience working with before, but this kind of disaster film is seriously a first. I actually called the director myself.”





She continued: “Since I was playing the character Myung Hwa, I asked myself various questions like, ‘Can I do this as Myung Hwa would?’ and, ‘What would I have chosen if I were in this environment?’ She’s a very rational character and someone who can embrace others well,” adding further: “Aside from Myung Hwa, I also thought about what other characters I would be close to, and I don’t really think there’s a villain in this movie. There is no bad person or a bad choice, but it might just be the best a person can do.”