Reese Witherspoon's 50th birthday was pure Hollywood magic

If turning 50 looks like this, sign everyone up.

Reese Witherspoon rang in the milestone with a Nashville party that felt equal parts glamorous and surprisingly cosy – think A-list energy, but with a dance floor that actually got used.

Held at Bayou Keys (owned by country star Lainey Wilson), the venue was shut down just for her. And yes, the guest list delivered: Nicole Kidman, Mariska Hargitay and Isla Fisher all showed up to celebrate.

“Reese was the belle of the ball,” a source shared. “The room had so much love for her all night and she seemed so happy to be surrounded by her family and friends.”

And honestly? The photos back it up. Witherspoon floated through the night in a white fringe dress that shimmered with every step – very “main character energy.”

Her kids were right there in the mix too, including Ava Phillippe and Deacon Phillippe, who even hopped behind the DJ booth to keep things lively.

The vibe didn’t stop when the party ended. On her actual birthday, longtime friend Jennifer Garner posted a video serenading her with You Are My Sunshine on sax, calling Reese her “sunshine friend.”

Between the sparkle, the squad, and the sentimental moments, on thing’s clear: 50 is looking pretty iconic on Reese.