 
Geo News

Chappell Roan breaks silence on viral hotel incident

Chappell Roan denies involvement in Jorginho's family drama

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 25, 2026

Chappell Roan breaks silence on viral hotel incident
Chappell Roan breaks silence on viral hotel incident 

A hotel breakfast in São Paulo has somehow turned into the internet’s latest pop culture debate – and now Chappell Roan is setting the record straight.

After Jorginho claimed his 11-year-old daughter was confronted by security over alleged “harassment,” Roan’s team stepped in with a firm response: “zero tolerance” for aggressive behavior — from anyone.

“Chappell was not aware of any interaction between this mother/daughter and a third-party security office,” her rep told People magazine.

“She did not see them at breakfast in her hotel, as she said in her video. She did not direct her personal security or anyone on her team to interact with them.”

Roan herself doubled down on Instagram saying: “I didn't even see a woman and a child. Like, I did not.” She added, “I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child.”

Meanwhile, Jorginho painted a very different picture – one where his daughter, excited to spot her favourite artist, simply smiled from afar before being approached by a “large security guard” who allegedly spoke “in an extremely aggressive manner.”

The singer didn’t dodge the emotional side of it, though. “I'm sorry to the mother and child… you did not deserve that,” she said, while also clarifying, “I do not hate people who are fans of my music. I do not hate children. Like, that is crazy.”

Messy? A little. Miscommunication? Very likely. But one thing’s clear: even breakfast can come with boundaries.

Reese Witherspoon's 50th birthday was pure Hollywood magic
Reese Witherspoon's 50th birthday was pure Hollywood magic
Katie Price risks Dubai trip amid tensions leaving family 'worried sick'
Katie Price risks Dubai trip amid tensions leaving family 'worried sick'
Jimin expresses gratitude after U.S. show as BTS ARMY brave cold weather
Jimin expresses gratitude after U.S. show as BTS ARMY brave cold weather
Jay-Z shares why he chose Bad Bunny for Super Bowl 2026
Jay-Z shares why he chose Bad Bunny for Super Bowl 2026
Frankie Muniz shares how racing career stalled ‘Malcolm in the Middle' reboot
Frankie Muniz shares how racing career stalled ‘Malcolm in the Middle' reboot
Usher addresses claims he had fight with Justin Bieber at Oscars party
Usher addresses claims he had fight with Justin Bieber at Oscars party
Denise Richards addresses unexpected changes after recent facelift
Denise Richards addresses unexpected changes after recent facelift
JoJo Siwa reveals inspiration behind upcoming single ‘Serendipity'
JoJo Siwa reveals inspiration behind upcoming single ‘Serendipity'