Chappell Roan breaks silence on viral hotel incident

A hotel breakfast in São Paulo has somehow turned into the internet’s latest pop culture debate – and now Chappell Roan is setting the record straight.

After Jorginho claimed his 11-year-old daughter was confronted by security over alleged “harassment,” Roan’s team stepped in with a firm response: “zero tolerance” for aggressive behavior — from anyone.

“Chappell was not aware of any interaction between this mother/daughter and a third-party security office,” her rep told People magazine.

“She did not see them at breakfast in her hotel, as she said in her video. She did not direct her personal security or anyone on her team to interact with them.”

Roan herself doubled down on Instagram saying: “I didn't even see a woman and a child. Like, I did not.” She added, “I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child.”

Meanwhile, Jorginho painted a very different picture – one where his daughter, excited to spot her favourite artist, simply smiled from afar before being approached by a “large security guard” who allegedly spoke “in an extremely aggressive manner.”

The singer didn’t dodge the emotional side of it, though. “I'm sorry to the mother and child… you did not deserve that,” she said, while also clarifying, “I do not hate people who are fans of my music. I do not hate children. Like, that is crazy.”

Messy? A little. Miscommunication? Very likely. But one thing’s clear: even breakfast can come with boundaries.