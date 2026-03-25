Miley Cyrus reflects on Liam Hemsworth split as 'Hannah Montana' turns 20

Miley Cyrus celebrated the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana, the Disney Channel juggernaut that launched her career, and while she looked back on her teenage fame, she also reflected on her turbulent relationship with Liam Hemsworth.

The two met on the set of The Last Song.

They dated on and off before tying the knot in 2018.

They divorced in 2020.

Their split was messy, inspiring several of Cyrus’ songs, and reportedly, she’s struggled to fully close that chapter.

According to a new report from Globe Magazine, Cyrus wants to “clear the air” with Hemsworth before starting her next chapter with fiancé Maxx Morando.

“As much as Miley has tried to move on, she’s really had a tough time,” one source said. “She… hates leaving things unsaid,… and she regrets a lot of the way things went down toward the end of their relationship.”

But not everyone is on board.

Friends reportedly worry her well-intentioned plan could disrupt Hemsworth’s engagement, while Brooks herself is said to be against the idea.

“Gabriella wants Liam’s focus on her—not on building a better relationship with his ex,” a source to the outlet added.

Cyrus herself has admitted she still holds onto sentimental items from her time with Hemsworth.

In a September 2025 Vogue interview, she revealed she kept the dress she wore when they first met, along with letters and mementos.

“I want to savor these kind of beautiful moments of my life,” she said.

Now, with Hannah Montana’s 20th anniversary reminding fans of how far she’s come, Cyrus appears eager to tie up loose ends from her past.

Whether Hemsworth agrees to meet remains uncertain, but insiders suggest Cyrus is determined to make sure “nothing is left unsaid” before she fully moves on with Morando.