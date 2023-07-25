 
menu menu menu

Matt Damon stuns fans with revelation about turning down James Cameron's 'Avatar'

By
Web Desk

|July 25, 2023

Matt Damon stuns fans with revelation about turning down James Cameron's 'Avatar'

Matt Damon has made a startling revelation leaving his fans stunned. The Hollywood actor revealed that he turned down the offer to be featured in James Cameron's Avatar movie.

The actor during a recent interview lamented that he turned down not only the offer but also a lot of money just because of his commitment to Bourne films.

Avatar is considered to be one of the biggest films of the century and it has remained a mystery why Matt Damon turned away from the movie despite being offered 10% of the box office back end, which is calculated to be 250$ million payday for him, reports India Today.

In an interview with Chris Wallace, the actor shed light on the mystery and said, "I am sure that this biggest sum of money that an actor has ever turned down," adding "You know I had a contract and was in the middle of the shooting of Bourne movie."

He added that he knew that he had to get the movie to the finish line and would need to do a lot of work at the end.

He continued, "If I had accepted the offer, I would have to leave them in the lurch and I didn't want to do that."

He also expressed that he had a strong wish to work with James Cameron but wasn't able to due to his commitment.

Matt Damon's was most recently featured in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer which has been hitting cinemas since July 21. 

More From Entertainment:

'All My Children' star Pamela Blair passes away at 73

'All My Children' star Pamela Blair passes away at 73
‘The Exorcist: Believer’ trailer: Watch as not one, but two girls get possessed video

‘The Exorcist: Believer’ trailer: Watch as not one, but two girls get possessed

Kim Kardashian starts appeasing Kanye West's friend

Kim Kardashian starts appeasing Kanye West's friend

Meghan and Harry to move to new home in US

Meghan and Harry to move to new home in US
Fans of K-pop group Itzy’s Yeji send protest trucks to agency

Fans of K-pop group Itzy’s Yeji send protest trucks to agency
Kanye West under fire for dressing daughter 'North' in controversial clothing

Kanye West under fire for dressing daughter 'North' in controversial clothing
Sarah Ferguson sold lavish home Queen gifted to Eugenie and Beatrice

Sarah Ferguson sold lavish home Queen gifted to Eugenie and Beatrice

‘Doom At Your Service’ star Park Bo Young discusses new project

‘Doom At Your Service’ star Park Bo Young discusses new project
Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro SPLIT after three years together!

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro SPLIT after three years together!