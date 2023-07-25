Matt Damon stuns fans with revelation about turning down James Cameron's 'Avatar'

Matt Damon has made a startling revelation leaving his fans stunned. The Hollywood actor revealed that he turned down the offer to be featured in James Cameron's Avatar movie.



The actor during a recent interview lamented that he turned down not only the offer but also a lot of money just because of his commitment to Bourne films.

Avatar is considered to be one of the biggest films of the century and it has remained a mystery why Matt Damon turned away from the movie despite being offered 10% of the box office back end, which is calculated to be 250$ million payday for him, reports India Today.

In an interview with Chris Wallace, the actor shed light on the mystery and said, "I am sure that this biggest sum of money that an actor has ever turned down," adding "You know I had a contract and was in the middle of the shooting of Bourne movie."

He added that he knew that he had to get the movie to the finish line and would need to do a lot of work at the end.

He continued, "If I had accepted the offer, I would have to leave them in the lurch and I didn't want to do that."

He also expressed that he had a strong wish to work with James Cameron but wasn't able to due to his commitment.

Matt Damon's was most recently featured in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer which has been hitting cinemas since July 21.

