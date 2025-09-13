Inside Harry Connick Jr.’s family life with daughters Georgia, Kate and Charlotte

Harry Connick Jr. is celebrating his daughter Sarah Kate Connick's 28th Birthday!

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, the 58-year-old singer posted a rare throwback snap of him and his daughter holding up a giant fish.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to our incredible KATE!!! you are an indescribable gift, a brilliant champion... I thank God everyday for you," penned the One Fine Thing singer captioned the post.

Source: Harry Connick's Instagram

For those unversed, Harry is a proud father to his three daughters, Georgia, Kate, and Charlotte, whom he shares with his wife, former Victoria's Secret model Jill Goodacre.

The couple tied the knot in 1994, and two years later, they welcomed their daughter, Georgia Tatom Connick.

In 1997, the singer and the model welcomed a second daughter, Sarah Kate Connick, and their youngest daughter, Charlotte Connick, was born in 2002.

“For me, it’s really like my family is first,” the musician told WHO magazine in 2023.

Sharing how proud he is of his kids, Harry said, “They’re brilliant, driven, really, really smart, creative women. And our lives have become exponentially greater as a result of the perspective we’ve gained from them."

In 2019, the Find Me Falling star told People magazine that “We love being together.'

“I loved them when they were infants and toddlers and preschoolers all the way up through now. It just keeps getting better," he added.