Charli XCX, husband George Daniel plan special gesture of love

Charli XCX, husband George Daniel marrying each other again

Charli XCX and her new husband George Daniel plan to remarry each other in Italy.

The 33-year-old DJ tied the knot to The 1975 drummer in an official ceremony back in August and now plan to carry out their nuptials again in a “no expenses spared rave cave.”

A source told The Sun: “Charli and George have spared no expense for their second wedding and it's going to be wild.”

“They're getting wed in an intimate resort and will have a massive party afterwards,” they further mentioned.

It is also claimed that Charli and George have made personalized cocktails for the day, and there's supposedly no curfew on the party that they're calling the “rave cave.”

The party reportedly will go on until the “last person standing collapses into bed.”

George's The 1975 bandmates are expected to attend the bash although front man Matty Healy might not be able to make it as he is in Los Angeles.

Charli and her drummer husband married each other earlier this year in a very intimate ceremony, in front of 20 close friends and family, including the groom’s The 1975 bandmates, Adam Hann and Ross MacDonald.

Taking to her TikTok account, the Speed Drive hitmaker rocked her Vivienne Westwood wedding dress, which she paired up with some shades and walked into the camera view before she turned on her heels and exited.

She joked: “When George isn't crying when he sees me walking down the aisle” only to reassure followers in the caption that the drummer “luckily did.”

All of the couple’s close friends and family could be seen dancing the night away to Charli XCX’s music, with the clip being captioned, “Bridal party energy!”