Inside Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson’s family life after welcoming daughter

Suki Waterhouse said that her and Robert Pattinson's 17-month-old daughter is already developing her own sense of style.

Speaking to E! News on the red carpet at New York Fashion Week, the 33-year-old actress revealed that her daughter loves the process of getting ready for the red carpet.

"My daughter really loves fittings," said Suki. "Like when I have something to go to, she wants to come to the fitting."

"One of her first words has been fittings," added the Daisy Jones and The Six star.

Sharing her daughter's true passion lies in her "rings" and "necklaces," the singer said, "She's constantly making me take off my rings, and she loves jewelry and sparkly things."

"I feel like she loves what I like, so it's been really, really fun to include her and everything," continued Suki.

For those unversed, Suki welcomed her daughter with fiancé, Robert Pattinson, in March 2024. She got engaged to the Twilight actor in 2023 following five years of dating.

In September 2024, The Bad Batch actress raved about bonding with her baby girl.

“It’s just the greatest thing to go home every day and look into [her] little eyes,” said Suki. “I’m just absolutely obsessed with her. She’s turning over, sitting up, trying to crawl, doing all the things.”

Recently, Robert also shared how having a family of his own has enhanced his life.

“In the most unexpected ways, having a baby gives you the biggest trove of energy and inspiration afterward,” the 39-year-old actor told Harper's Baazar in May 2025.

“Ever since [my daughter] was born, it’s reinvigorated the way I approach work, and yeah, you’re a completely different person the next day," added Robert.