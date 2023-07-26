 
Taylor Swift warns exes with surprise career change

By
Web Desk

July 26, 2023

Taylor Swift warns exes with surprise career change

Musician Taylor Swift has reportedly decided to make a surprise career change in crushing blow to her famous exes.

The singing sensation has met with Succession writer Alice Birch as she wants turn her hit songs into a film, discussing the possibility of a new “meta-feminist” TV series.

The Shake It Off singer has seemingly warned her exes with her new plan as the singer is reportedly preparing to turn her break-up songs into a TV series. Her love life has already given her ten No1 albums.

Swift, who's known as multi-talented individual, is all set to mesmerise fans with new TV show. The singer has been introduced to Alice and the two are working on a possible new screenplay.

Swift’s famous exes, including musician John Mayer and actors Jake Gyllenhaal and Joe Alwyn, have been urged to take cover again by the singer's fans.

The superstar could  turn the heartbreak from her songs into a screenplay, that may be painful for Swift's exes.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker's reported plan has sparked reactions from fans , friend and social media users, with some asking the singer's ex-boyfriends to hide.

Undoubtedly, Swift’s relationships have inspired some of her biggest songs, many of which have become empowerment anthems.

