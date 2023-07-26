Jaya Bachchan loses her cool at 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' screening

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh

Jaya Bachchan attended the screening of her upcoming Karan Johar film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani recently where she lost her cool when the media started calling out her name repeatedly.

Jaya is widely-known as one of those celebrities who ridicule the act carried out by the media of clicking pictures of actors and personalities anywhere without their consent.

According to her, it is a bad etiquette. She has often been spotted scolding the paparazzi at multiple events.

On July 25, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’s screening took place in Mumbai. The Kabhi Khushi Kabie Gham actress attended the event along with her son Abhishek Bachchan, and daughter Shweta Bachchan.

The moment she entered the venue wearing an elegant red coloured ethnic outfit, the paparazzi started calling out her name loudly, which triggered her.

She scolded them back in response, said: “I am not deaf. Chilao mat, araam se baat karo.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is directed by ace filmmaker Karan and features extremely talented actors of India; Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.



The film also stars Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in significant roles. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is also a part of the as he has worked as an assistant director for family entertainer.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani has been shot extensively in New Delhi, Mumbai, Jammu & Kashmir and Russia. It is set to hit theatres on July 28, reports India Today.