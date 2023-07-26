 
Varun Dhawan opens up how he deals with 'criticism': Watch video

By
Web Desk

|July 26, 2023

Varun Dhawan is currently ruling hearts with his performance in Bawaal
Varun Dhawan, who is one of the most reputable names in the Bollywood film industry, has opened up how he deals with criticism amid all glitz and glamour.  

Criticism is very common in the field of entertainment. Almost all actors are battling with it every day in their life, and Varun is no omission.

The Student of the Year actor spoke exclusively about his ongoing battle with criticism during an interview with Pinkvilla.

The 36-year-old actor revealed that he does get affected by criticism and often experience sleepless nights because of it.

"The cool thing right now would be to say I take it in my stride, it doesn't affect me, but it does affect me. I have some sleepless nights, I irritate my wife. She gets irritated and I get stuff like 'it's okay”, he added.

While speaking about the same, he recalled one very important advice that he received from late singer KK on dealing with hatred and criticism.

KK told the Bhediya actor once: “Agar aap ko mein ek glass du jisme aadha paani hai and you say, ye mein pakad sakta hu. It's like handling criticism and you hold on to it because you're strong, and you keep holding on to it. After some time your hand is gonna hurt, so the idea is to let go. It's what he had told me, and I agree."

Varun Dhawan is one of the finest actors of India at present. He is currently winning audiences' heart with his phenomenal performance in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal.

