Video: Netflix’s ‘Virgin River’ gets official release date for season 5

|July 26, 2023

Netflix has finally shed some light on the actual release date they have chosen for the hit series Virgin River.

With Virgin River having officially decided on its release date, fans can expect some new episodes in a couple of months.

Netflix ‘Virgin River’ Release Date:

The entire series will release in two separate parts, with each part including 10 episodes each.

  • Part 1 (Episodes 501- 510)
  • Part 2 (Episodes 511- 512)

While part one will release on September 7th, 2023, part 2 is slated to release on November 30th, 2023, with some holiday episodes sprinkled into the mix.

The series has been green-lit for September by Alex and Zibby during one of their candid interviews relating to the releases.

Check it out Below: 


