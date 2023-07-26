 
Oppenheimer's grandson, Charles, shares thoughts on new biopic

By
Web Desk

July 26, 2023

Oppenheimer's grandson, Charles, shares thoughts on new biopic

Oppenheimer was released on July 21, 2023, and has been garnering praise from all over the world, by being hailed as Nolan's best work.

The movie revolves around the life of the father of the atomic bomb, Robert J. Oppenheimer and his grandson has now shared his opinion about the film.

Oppenheimers grandson, Charles, shares thoughts on new biopic
Oppenheimer's grandson, Charles, shares thoughts on new biopic

In an interview with the Times, Oppenheimer's grandson, Charles, said that he loved most of the movie while expressing concerns over one scene. He added that information about Oppenheimer poisoning his teacher was never verified.

He continued that even the authors of the book American Prometheus, on which the movie is based, also declare it as unverified information.

"There's not a single friend or enemy of Oppenheimer who heard that he tried to kill somebody, and no one considers it to be true."

According to India Today, the book American Prometheus on which the movie content is based, was written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, and it summarises that Robert Oppenheimer tried to kill his teacher."

While hailing Nolan as one of the best in the business, Charles said that he can't imagine himself advising Nolan because "he is an expert, he is the artist and he is a genius in this area."

Charles added that the dramatised representation of the life of Oppenheimer and the events leading to the formation of the atomic bomb was largely accurate.

Oppenheimer features Cillian Murphy as the lead role and also stars Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh and Matt Damon. 

