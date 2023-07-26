 
Katy Perry set to judge American Idol Season 22, amidst facing backlash

By
Web Desk

|July 26, 2023

Katy Perry is set to reprise her role as a judge on the upcoming 22nd season of American Idol, despite facing strong criticism from fans of the show.

Earlier this year, there were reports that the pop star considered leaving the talent singing contest. According to sources, she felt unfairly treated by the show's producers, who allegedly portrayed her as the "nasty judge."

However, it seems Katy Perry is taking the high road and will be returning to the judging panel alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, as officially confirmed by ABC on Tuesday.

Despite the controversies that happened behind the scenes, ABC is promoting the upcoming season as the "lucky seventh season on ABC."

Joining Katy once again will be fellow superstar judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, creating an experienced and diverse panel.

According to insiders, Katy was genuinely passionate about nurturing young talent on the show and was disappointed that her good intentions were misunderstood.

During American Idol season 21, there were several incidents that sparked outrage among fans, leading to calls for Katy's dismissal on social media. However, despite the backlash, the network has chosen to bring her back for the next season.

