Ariana Grande brother gives bold verdict on her new music video

Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie Grande can’t get enough of his pop star sibling’s “masterpiece.”

On Monday, June 1, Ariana, 32, premiered the music video of her latest song Hate That I Made You Love Me.

In a series of Instagram posts, the former Nickelodeon and Disney star shared some snippets from the newly released video starring Justin Long.

The comments section was flooded with praise and glowing reactions, but one response stood out from the rest.

Ariana’s older half-brother expressed his admiration for his new project, describing the music video as "a true masterpiece."

"I would see this in theaters more times than I saw Avatar ... which is saying a lot," he added, comparing his the Hate That I Made You Love Me visuals to the theatrical blockbuster film.

For the unversed, Ariana and Frankie, whose full name is Frank James Michael Grande Marchione, share the same mother, Joan Grande.

Frankie, 43, is an entertainer, dancer, and producer well-known for his work on Broadway and reality television.

The 7 Rings hitmaker dropped the music video a couple of days after exciting fans with the single’s debut on May 29.

Notably, Hate That I Made You Love Me is the first and lead single from his upcoming album, Petal, set to be released on July 31.