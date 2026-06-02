Chris Pines low-key romance steps into the spotlight at French open

Chris Pine may be one of Hollywood’s most recognisable faces, but when it comes to his love life, he still prefers to keep things well below the radar.

That’s why fans were quick to notice when the actor stepped out with girlfriend Keana Sky Wenger for a rare public appearance at the French Open on June 1.

The couple were spotted courtside at Roland-Garros, soaking up the action – and the Paris sunshine. Pine looked effortlessly polished in a white blazer, matching shirt, dark sunglasses and a hoop earring, while Wenger brought her own style statement in a navy dress paired with bold shades and layered jewelry.

While celebrity couples often make headlines for grand displays, Pine and Wenger have built a reputation for doing the opposite.

The pair have largely kept their relationship private since they were first linked in 2023, choosing occasional over constant red-carpet exposure. One of their few public outings came earlier this year ta the Golden Globes, where they quietly posed together before returning to their low-key routine.

That privacy is no accident.

“That’s something I don’t really want to talk about,” Pine previously said when asked about his romantic life.

Former girlfriend Audrina Patridge echoed that sentiment years later, recalling that Pine “didn't like the whole paparazzi side of it.”

So while some celebrity couples document every dinner date, Pine appears perfectly content letting a few candid moments do the talking.

And judging by their relaxed courtside chemistry in Paris, fans got a rare glimpse of a relationship that seems to be thriving far away from Hollywood’s usual spotlight.

Sometimes, saying less says everything.