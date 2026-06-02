Britney Spears gets her dream hair makeover after tumultuous DUI arrest

Britney Spears and Chris Appleton have officially made fans’ wishes come true.

After years of publicly campaigning to work with the pop icon, the celebrity hairstylist finally got his chance – and judging by his reaction, it was worth the wait.

Appleton took to Instagram on June 1 to celebrate the collaboration, calling the experience a “full-circle” moment.

"As a kid growing up in England, Britney Spears was the soundtrack to so many moments. Never in a million years did I think I'd one day be standing behind the chair (or in this case her standing behind mine, lol) styling her hair," he wrote.

"Some moments really do come full circle. She is not only an icon, but one of the most genuinely kind and gentle souls I've ever met."

The heartfelt message accompanied a playful selfie featuring Spears holding several curling tools behind Appleton’s head while sticking out her tongue for the camera.

The singer showed off her signature blonde hair, sleek and center-parted, while Appleton flashed a grin beside her.

For longtime followers of the hairstylist, the collaboration felt almost inevitable.

Last year, Appleton openly volunteered for the job after fans repeatedly urged him to work with Spears.

"Absolutely," Appleton replied when one fan suggested it. "I'd so be down to do Britney, but you know what? If I was going to do her hair, it wouldn't just be like a little touch up thing. It would have to be like a whole revamp. I feel like she's been through enough. She deserves some big, major comeback hair."

He later doubled down with a simple promise: "Alright, I'll do it. Challenge accepted."

Now, the challenge has officially been completed – and fans are already hoping this is not the last chapter of the Britney-Appleton collab.