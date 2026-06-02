Louis Tomlinson gives intense reaction to popular Mexican condiment

Louis Tomlinson is putting his self-confessed beginner-level cooking skills to the test during his time away from the stage.

During break from his How Did We Get Here? World Tour, the former One Direction star is cooking something exciting, not some new music but actual food.

Joining popular food creator Chef en Proceso in the kitchen, the Lemonade hitmaker made his favourite chicken burger, but an unexpected encounter with a beloved Mexican condiment ended up stealing the show.

He got featured in the Tuesday, June 2, episode of Chef en Proceso's popular guest-cooking series, where celebrities step into the kitchen to prepare meals alongside the pro.

Sharing the video on social media, the creator captioned it, "We cooked for @louist91 [hand shake emoji] his favorite chicken burger [burger emoji] #chefenproceso."

While toasting the buns, the chef inquired the Back To You singer about his level of cooking.

Staying humble, the X Factor alum said it's 1.5 or 2 out of 10, joking that it was still an improvement from the "level 1" skills he had previously.

The duo then spread on a generous amount of special sauce, added salad, and topped everything with a crispy, cheesy chicken patty.

Not content with the burger alone, the pair decided to prepare a traditional Paloma cocktail to accompany the meal.

While assembling the drink, things took an unexpected turn when the chef introduced the 34-year-old musician to chamoy, the sweet-and-spicy Mexican condiment often used to rim glasses and flavour snacks.

Curious but cautious, he sampled a small amount using his pinky finger. The taste immediately triggered a dramatic facial reaction, prompting laughter from the chef.

When asked whether he liked it, Louis, who was still recovering from the hit, replied, "I think so…its quite tense.”

“it’s cool though” he added, admitting the flavour had caught him off guard.

They continued preparing the Paloma, combining citrus juices and other ingredients before finishing the drink.

They then clinked their glasses in true Mexican style and enjoyed the refreshing beverage together.

Notably, Louis is currently on a scheduled break before the North American leg begins in Vancouver on June 3.