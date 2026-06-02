Kim Kardashian shares rare glimpse of life with Lewis Hamilton

Kim Kardashian may have intended to share a casual life update, but one particular moment featuring Lewis Hamilton quickly stole the spotlight.

The reality star and business mogul posted a carousel of recent memories on Instagram, simply captioning it, “lately.”

Between family snapshots and behind-the-scenes moments, fans zeroed in on a playful bike ride featuring the Formula 1 champion.

In one photo, Hamilton flashes a smile while snapping a selfie mid-ride. Behind him, Kardashian appears far less relaxed as her bike veers dangerously close to his.

The next slide revealed what really happened: while trying to pose for the camera, she briefly lost control and nearly crashed into him.

Naturally, the internet had thoughts.

“(emojis) the bike lmao,” one fan commented, summing up the mood online.

The lighthearted post arrives as interest in the pair’s relationship continues to grow,

Kardashian and Hamilton have been linked for months, with recent sightings in Paris and Tokyo fueling speculation that their connection is becoming more serious.

According toPeople magazine, one detail stands out above all others: Hamilton’s growing presence around Kardashian’s children.

“Kim's very selective when it comes to the people she allows around her kids. She's very protective of them and doesn't take new introductions lightly,” the source said. “The fact that Lewis has spent time with the kids reflects how much she trusts him.”

The insider added that Hamilton’s easygoing personality has won over those closest to her.

“He's just an easygoing guy with great energy. Her family likes him and Kim's very into him.”

For now, neither Kardashian nor Hamilton is putting labels on anything publicly. But if a near-bike collision and family outings are any indication, fans believe this relationship may be picking up speed faster than an F1 car.