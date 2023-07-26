Searchlight Pictures delays the release of "Poor Things" to December

Searchlight Pictures has made the decision to delay the theatrical release of Yorgos Lanthimos' highly anticipated film, "Poor Things."

The delay is aimed at giving Hollywood stars Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, and Willem Dafoe the opportunity to promote the film during its commercial rollout. Fortunately, fans will still get to see the film premiere at the prestigious Venice Film Festival.

To accommodate the promotional efforts of the A-list cast, the commercial release of "Poor Things" has been pushed from September 8 to December 8. This extra time is essential because the film industry is currently dealing with historic strikes from SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) and the Writers Guild of America.

Due to the strikes, major studios are facing restrictions on their actors' promotion of upcoming films and TV series tied to studios or streaming platforms.

By postponing the release, Searchlight Pictures hopes that the labor action will be resolved, allowing Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, and Willem Dafoe to actively participate in promoting the theatrical release.

This is crucial as their star power can significantly impact the film's success. However, the delay means that Yorgos Lanthimos might have fewer Hollywood celebrities accompanying him on the red carpet during the Venice Film Festival.

The screenplay for "Poor Things" was written by Tony McNamara, known for his work on "The Favourite," and is based on Alasdair Gray's novel of the same name. Yorgos Lanthimos, acclaimed for films like "The Killing of a Sacred Deer" and "Dogtooth," directs the project.

The film is being produced by Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe's Element Pictures, along with Film4, the team responsible for producing "The Favourite." Emma Stone is also involved in the production through her Fruit Tree banner, alongside Yorgos Lanthimos.