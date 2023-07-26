‘Go, Barbie!’: BTS member Jimin thanks Ryan Gosling for gifting him Ken’s guitar

'Barbie' star Ryan Gosling gifted Ken's guitar to BTS singer Jimin

Jimin, the popular member of the K-pop group BTS, expressed his gratitude to Ryan Gosling for giving him a valuable cultural artifact - Ken's guitar from the movie Barbie.

In a congratulatory message to the actor for his recent project, Jimin also mentioned his excitement to watch the upcoming Barbie movie.

The “Hi Ryan and hi Ken, it's Jimin. Congrats on your big release. My fans are excited to see your video, so thank you so much.”

"I could see that you look great in my outfit. Thank you for this guitar. I really love it and I look forward to watching Barbie. Go, Barbie!"













Previously, Ryan had written in an Instagram post: “I noticed that your Permission To Dance outfit is the same as my Ken outfit in the upcoming movie.”

In the movie, Ken wore the said outfit when he and Barbie got to the real world and realized they could do with more understated outfits.

“I have to give it to you — you wore it first,” Ryan added. “You definitely wore it best, and there's an unspoken Ken code that if you bite another Ken's style, you have to give them your most prized possession.”

The donated guitar is a black acoustic instrument that was used in the movie scene where Ken, the animated doll, performed a cover of the song Push by Matchbox Twenty, which was sung by Ryan Gosling.