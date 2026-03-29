Taylor Swift leaves fan in shock with unexpected compliment

Taylor Swift sent one of her lucky fans into a shock with a four-word compliment.

Earlier this week, the Eras Tour superstar stepped out with Travis Kelce to attend the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards held on March 26.

In a fan-captured video making rounds on social media, the engaged couple could be seen heading to their seats, accompanied by some of their crew who were helping clear the way and guide them past fans.

At that moment, a Swiftie was recording herself in a selfie mode when the Cruel Summer chart-topper passed by.

Noticing her, the 36-year-old pop star said, “Hi! How are you?” and added a compliment “You look beautiful tonight!” before moving on.

The fan looked stunned, with her eyes wide as she exclaimed, “Oh my God!”

Aside from making the fan’s day special, the event was special for the the Opalite hitmaker as well.

It marked her first-ever awards show appearance with her fiancé and her first in-person awards show appearance of the year.

While the couple did not walk the red carpet together, they sat side-by-side in the audience and were seen celebrating together throughout the night.

Taylor was the night's most-nominated artist and ultimately won seven awards, including Artist of the Year and Pop Album of the Year for her album The Life of a Showgirl.