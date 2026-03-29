 
Geo News

Taylor Swift leaves fan in shock with unexpected compliment

Taylor Swift makes first-ever awards show appearance with Travis Kelce at 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 29, 2026

Taylor Swift leaves fan in shock with unexpected compliment
Taylor Swift leaves fan in shock with unexpected compliment

Taylor Swift sent one of her lucky fans into a shock with a four-word compliment.

Earlier this week, the Eras Tour superstar stepped out with Travis Kelce to attend the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards held on March 26.

In a fan-captured video making rounds on social media, the engaged couple could be seen heading to their seats, accompanied by some of their crew who were helping clear the way and guide them past fans.

At that moment, a Swiftie was recording herself in a selfie mode when the Cruel Summer chart-topper passed by.

Noticing her, the 36-year-old pop star said, “Hi! How are you?” and added a compliment “You look beautiful tonight!” before moving on.

The fan looked stunned, with her eyes wide as she exclaimed, “Oh my God!”

Aside from making the fan’s day special, the event was special for the the Opalite hitmaker as well.

It marked her first-ever awards show appearance with her fiancé and her first in-person awards show appearance of the year.

While the couple did not walk the red carpet together, they sat side-by-side in the audience and were seen celebrating together throughout the night.

Taylor was the night's most-nominated artist and ultimately won seven awards, including Artist of the Year and Pop Album of the Year for her album The Life of a Showgirl. 

Keith Urban's silence speaks volumes after Nicole Kidman split
Keith Urban's silence speaks volumes after Nicole Kidman split
Kerry Katona refuses to 'give oxygen' to Katie Price feud
Kerry Katona refuses to 'give oxygen' to Katie Price feud
‘Hannah Montana' star Cody Linley remembers teenage heartthrob days
‘Hannah Montana' star Cody Linley remembers teenage heartthrob days
Niall Horan reacts to Harry, Louis, Zayn releasing music at same time
Niall Horan reacts to Harry, Louis, Zayn releasing music at same time
Katie Price 'wishes I was there' for Harvey on Princess Andre show
Katie Price 'wishes I was there' for Harvey on Princess Andre show
Nicki Minaj accused of unpaid bills amid new album delay
Nicki Minaj accused of unpaid bills amid new album delay
Celine Dion plans multiple shows in Paris this fall
Celine Dion plans multiple shows in Paris this fall
'Malcolm in the Middle' star Jane Kaczmarek hints at potential reboot
'Malcolm in the Middle' star Jane Kaczmarek hints at potential reboot