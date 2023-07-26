Greta Gerwig addresses conservative backlash over Barbie

File footage

Barbie director Greta Gerwig has recently addressed right-wing criticism over her new movie.



After the release of the movie on July 21, a few conservative critics, including Piers Morgan and Ben Shapiro, have raised objection to the movie’s feminist message such as “too woke” and “anti-men” while others have also burned “Barbie dolls in protest”.

In a new interview with The New York Times, Gerwig responded, “Certainly, there’s a lot of passion.”

“My hope for the movie is that it’s an invitation for everybody to be part of the party and let go of the things that aren’t necessarily serving us as either women or men,” stated the 39-year-old.

The Little Women director added, “I hope that in all of that passion, if they see it or engage with it, it can give them some of the relief that it gave other people.”

Earlier, Shapiro criticised the movie in a 43-minute-long rant, calling it woke.

Morgan, lashed out at Barbie movie in an op-ed saying he would be “executed” if he made his own version of the movie.

“If I made a movie mocking women as useless dunderheads, constantly attacking ‘the matriarchy,’ and depicting all things feminist, I wouldn’t just be cancelled, I’d be executed.”

Meanwhile, Barbie is released in cinemas now.