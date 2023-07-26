 
menu menu menu

Greta Gerwig addresses conservative backlash over Barbie

By
Web Desk

|July 26, 2023

File footage

Barbie director Greta Gerwig has recently addressed right-wing criticism over her new movie.

After the release of the movie on July 21, a few conservative critics, including Piers Morgan and Ben Shapiro, have raised objection to the movie’s feminist message such as “too woke” and “anti-men” while others have also burned “Barbie dolls in protest”.

In a new interview with The New York Times, Gerwig responded, “Certainly, there’s a lot of passion.”

“My hope for the movie is that it’s an invitation for everybody to be part of the party and let go of the things that aren’t necessarily serving us as either women or men,” stated the 39-year-old.

The Little Women director added, “I hope that in all of that passion, if they see it or engage with it, it can give them some of the relief that it gave other people.”

Greta Gerwig addresses conservative backlash over Barbie

Earlier, Shapiro criticised the movie in a 43-minute-long rant, calling it woke.

Morgan, lashed out at Barbie movie in an op-ed saying he would be “executed” if he made his own version of the movie.

“If I made a movie mocking women as useless dunderheads, constantly attacking ‘the matriarchy,’ and depicting all things feminist, I wouldn’t just be cancelled, I’d be executed.”

Meanwhile, Barbie is released in cinemas now.

More From Entertainment:

Salma Hayek posts star-studded throwback photo with Jennifer Lopez to wish her on birthday

Salma Hayek posts star-studded throwback photo with Jennifer Lopez to wish her on birthday
Meghan Markle gets blocked by California governor

Meghan Markle gets blocked by California governor

Rihanna rocks stylish baby bump in Rage Against The Machine T-shirt

Rihanna rocks stylish baby bump in Rage Against The Machine T-shirt
Zara Larson doesn’t want to work with ‘just guys in the room’ after being harassed

Zara Larson doesn’t want to work with ‘just guys in the room’ after being harassed
New song featuring Eminem to release next month

New song featuring Eminem to release next month

Drake's emotional tribute to mom: Performs heartfelt song on stage

Drake's emotional tribute to mom: Performs heartfelt song on stage
Christopher Abbott and Aubrey Plaza to star in classic play ‘Danny and the Deep Blue Sea’

Christopher Abbott and Aubrey Plaza to star in classic play ‘Danny and the Deep Blue Sea’
Sinead O'Connor dead at 56

Sinead O'Connor dead at 56

Savannah and Chase Chrisley claim parents held in prison with ‘snakes’ on floor

Savannah and Chase Chrisley claim parents held in prison with ‘snakes’ on floor