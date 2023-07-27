Marvel 'plans' to kill 'Thor' draws fans sharp reaction

Previously Marvel guardians Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow have bitten the dust

After Chris Hemsworth's break from acting due to health conditions, the Marvel fanbase is concerned that Thor’s fate might soon be the same as the franchise’s old guards, including Iron Man and Captain America.

On Reddit r/MarvelStudios, one fan claimed the god of thunder's days are numbered.

"I think with Chris Hemsworth's medical retirement, I guess. I don’t currently see him coming back anytime soon for Thor, so I see him kind of being written off in another adventure until he hopefully feels more comfortable acting again. Same as Jeremy Renner."

While another user, u/hendricha, explained the need for the blonde-haired hero.

"I mean, Thor being an alien, we could just go with recasting him without completely being awkward. Hemsworth has started to look a bit older now than how he looked in 2010.

Let's say after the next Avengers movies, the next time they want to use Thor for either his own movie or as a recurring character for something have him do a Doctor Who-style regeneration to someone younger… In goes Hemsworth after he did a last hurrah and defeated something, outcomes a younger actor."

On the other hand, older users such as u/GrryScrry make a case for Hemsworth's stay.

“Depending on Chris , who is probably going to be around as long as they hire directors who respect the character, Thor will absolutely be the last man standing out of any MCU character we have already seen. Old Man Thor lives long after the universe starts dying and earth has turned to dust…”