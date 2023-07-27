 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'tracking down Hollywood enemy' after Emmy snub

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are finding their Hollywood enemy who allegedly campaigned to sabotage them' after their Netflix docuseries was snubbed from the Emmy shortlist.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are convinced there is a hate campaign against them in both the UK and US. They are "tracking down the Hollywood enemy" who tried to sabotaged them".

The couple's docuseries didn't make the cut, which likely left them devastated. The couple's show was a huge hit with fans, quickly becoming one of the most streamed shows on the platform.

"The fact that they didn't get an Emmy nod is a huge kick in the teeth," the insider spilled to Heat Magazine in the most recent issue.

The source then revealed that the Duke and Duchess are "stinging at the rejection, big time".

 "They're convinced there's been an orchestrated hate campaign against them on both sides of the Atlantic, and that certain people are trying to get in on the act of picking on them and scoring brownie points with the British royals," the source added.

"It makes them sick and they're looking to weed out these people one by one," claimed the sources.

King Charles III's younger son Harry and former Suits star Meghan want a "full inquest" on "who put the boot in and what on earth they've got to do to catch a break" after their Emmys snub.

